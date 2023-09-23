Augusta Aquinas escapes close call with Evans Greenbrier

Augusta Aquinas posted a narrow 20-12 win over Evans Greenbrier at Evans Greenbrier High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Irish’s offense darted in front for a 7-6 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

Augusta Aquinas jumped to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 20-12.

The last time Augusta Aquinas and Evans Greenbrier played in a 40-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Evans Lakeside.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.