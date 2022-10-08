Gainesville East Forsyth narrowly edges Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in tight triumph

Gainesville East Forsyth topped Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 14-7 in a tough tilt on October 7 in Georgia football.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Bears took a 3-0 lead over the Broncos heading to the halftime locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Gainesville East Forsyth and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff locked in a 7-7 stalemate.
The Broncos put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bears 7-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on September 29, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff took on Athens Cedar Shoals on September 29 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School. For more, click here.
