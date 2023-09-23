Franklin Heard County darts by Clarkston

Franklin Heard County scored early and often to roll over Clarkston 37-6 at Franklin Heard County High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

The Braves fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Angoras’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Braves held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Franklin Heard County and Clarkston squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Franklin Heard County High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Franklin Heard County squared off with Hogansville Callaway in a football game.

