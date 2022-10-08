ajc logo
Thomasville Thomas County rains down on Tifton Tift County

Sports
By Sports Bot
18 hours ago

Thomasville Thomas County handled Tifton Tift County 42-7 in an impressive showing on October 7 in Georgia football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Thomasville Thomas County and Tifton Tift County settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Thomasville Thomas County charged over Tifton Tift County 35-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Blue Devils 7-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 29, Tifton Tift County faced off against Warner Robins Northside and Thomasville Thomas County took on Kathleen Veterans on September 28 at Thomasville Thomas County Central High School. Click here for a recap

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

