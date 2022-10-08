Thomasville Thomas County rains down on Tifton Tift County

Thomasville Thomas County handled Tifton Tift County 42-7 in an impressive showing on October 7 in Georgia football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Thomasville Thomas County and Tifton Tift County settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Thomasville Thomas County charged over Tifton Tift County 35-7 heading to the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Blue Devils 7-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 29, Tifton Tift County faced off against Warner Robins Northside and Thomasville Thomas County took on Kathleen Veterans on September 28 at Thomasville Thomas County Central High School. Click here for a recap
