Lyons Toombs County allows no points against Reidsville Tattnall County

A suffocating defense helped Lyons Toombs County handle Reidsville Tattnall County 35-0 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Lyons Toombs County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Reidsville Tattnall County through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Lyons Toombs County jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Reidsville Tattnall County faced off against Hephzibah and Lyons Toombs County took on Louisville Jefferson County on Sept. 8 at Lyons Toombs County High School.

