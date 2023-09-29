Boys Football Roundup – September 28, 2023

Atlanta Hapeville Charter claims tight victory against Stone Mountain Stephenson

Atlanta Hapeville Charter posted a narrow 20-13 win over Stone Mountain Stephenson for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 28.

The last time Stone Mountain Stephenson and Atlanta Hapeville Charter played in a 13-12 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Chamblee Charter exhales after close call with Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

Chamblee Charter finally found a way to top Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 35-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 28.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Chamblee Charter and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Bulldogs held on with a 28-21 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chamblee Charter and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Chamblee Charter High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Chamblee Charter squared off with Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter in a football game.

Covington Alcovy slips past Morrow

Covington Alcovy posted a narrow 14-13 win over Morrow on Sept. 28 in Georgia football.

Last season, Morrow and Covington Alcovy faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Morrow High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Covington Alcovy faced off against Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill and Morrow took on Atlanta Woodward Academy on Sept. 15 at Morrow High School.

LaGrange shuts out Riverdale

Defense dominated as LaGrange pitched a 42-0 shutout of Riverdale in Georgia high school football on Sept. 28.

Last season, LaGrange and Riverdale faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at LaGrange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Riverdale faced off against Sharpsburg Trinity Christian and LaGrange took on Fayetteville Starrs Mill on Sept. 15 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

Macon Rutland earns narrow win over Macon Southwest

Macon Rutland topped Macon Southwest 21-14 in a tough tilt at Macon Southwest High on Sept. 28 in Georgia football action.

The Hurricanes opened a modest 21-14 gap over the Patriots at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Macon Southwest and Macon Rutland played in a 33-14 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Macon Southwest faced off against Columbus Jordan Voc and Macon Rutland took on Macon Central on Sept. 14 at Macon Central High School.

Savannah Country Day overwhelms Savannah Beach

Savannah Country Day rolled past Savannah Beach for a comfortable 65-6 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Savannah Beach High on Sept. 28.

The last time Savannah Country Day and Savannah Beach played in a 35-21 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

