Commerce’s speedy start jolts Homer Banks County

A swift early pace pushed Commerce past Homer Banks County Friday 38-21 for a Georgia high school football victory at Commerce High on Sept. 22.

Commerce opened with a 14-0 advantage over Homer Banks County through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 24-7 intermission margin at the Leopards’ expense.

Commerce pulled to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Leopards outpointed the Tigers 14-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

