Lindale Pepperell dominates Summerville Chattooga

Lindale Pepperell raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-17 win over Summerville Chattooga in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Lindale Pepperell moved in front of Summerville Chattooga 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons registered a 20-10 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Lindale Pepperell pulled to a 27-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons held on with an 18-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lindale Pepperell and Summerville Chattooga squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Summerville Chattooga High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lindale Pepperell faced off against Cartersville Woodland.

