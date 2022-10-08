Cairo sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Columbus Hardaway

Cairo controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-14 victory over Columbus Hardaway in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Cairo opened with a 16-0 advantage over Columbus Hardaway through the first quarter.
The Syrupmakers’ offense struck in front for a 35-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Hawks outpointed the Syrupmakers 14-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
