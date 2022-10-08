Denied: Dawsonville Dawson County blunts Jasper Pickens County on scoreboard

Dawsonville Dawson County corralled Jasper Pickens County’s offense and never let go to fuel a 27-0 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Dawsonville Dawson County drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Jasper Pickens County after the first quarter.
The Tigers opened a towering 27-0 gap over the Dragons at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 29, Dawsonville Dawson County faced off against Cleveland White County and Jasper Pickens County took on Dahlonega Lumpkin County on September 23 at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.