Storm warning: Athens unleashes full fury on Lilburn Providence Christian

Athens controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-14 win against Lilburn Providence Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Spartans registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Storm.
Athens pulled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-7 advantage in the frame.
