Kingsland Camden County routs Jacksonville Atlantic Coast

Kingsland Camden County controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-7 win against Jacksonville Atlantic Coast in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Kingsland Camden County moved in front of Jacksonville Atlantic Coast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Stingrays.

Kingsland Camden County stormed to a 47-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Kingsland Camden County and Jacksonville Atlantic Coast played in a 47-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Kingsland Camden County squared off with Bloomingdale New Hampstead in a football game.

