Carrollton defense stifles Powder Springs Hillgrove

Defense dominated as Carrollton pitched a 49-0 shutout of Powder Springs Hillgrove in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

Carrollton jumped in front of Powder Springs Hillgrove 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Carrollton roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Carrollton and Powder Springs Hillgrove played in a 56-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Acworth Allatoona and Carrollton took on Villa Rica on Sept. 8 at Carrollton High School.

