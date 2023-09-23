Barnesville Lamar County builds initial momentum to defeat Social Circle

Barnesville Lamar County broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Social Circle 13-7 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Barnesville Lamar County opened with a 13-0 advantage over Social Circle through the first quarter.

Social Circle showed its spirit while rallying to within 13-7 in the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Social Circle and Barnesville Lamar County squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Social Circle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Barnesville Lamar County faced off against Manchester.

