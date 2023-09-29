Covington Alcovy slips past Morrow

Sports
By Sports Bot
30 minutes ago
X

Covington Alcovy posted a narrow 14-13 win over Morrow on Sept. 28 in Georgia football.

Last season, Morrow and Covington Alcovy faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Morrow High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Covington Alcovy faced off against Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill and Morrow took on Atlanta Woodward Academy on Sept. 15 at Morrow High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

