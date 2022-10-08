Bent but not broken: Peachtree Corners Wesleyan weathers scare to dispatch Cleveland White County

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan didn’t flinch, finally repelling Cleveland White County 22-17 at Cleveland White County High on October 7 in Georgia football action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first quarter.
The Wolves fought to a 13-10 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.
Peachtree Corners Wesleyan jumped to a 20-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors outpointed the Wolves 7-2 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
In recent action on September 29, Cleveland White County faced off against Dawsonville Dawson County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Dahlonega Lumpkin County on September 29 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School. For a full recap, click here.
