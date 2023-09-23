Dahlonega Lumpkin County dominates Jasper Pickens County in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Jasper Pickens County which was overmatched by Dahlonega Lumpkin County in this 49-14 verdict.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County jumped in front of Jasper Pickens County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians’ offense stormed in front for a 28-0 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Jasper Pickens County played in a 42-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

