Eastman Dodge County trips Hazlehurst Jeff Davis in tenacious tussle

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Eastman Dodge County nabbed it to nudge past Hazlehurst Jeff Davis 21-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Yellowjackets took a 14-7 lead over the Indians heading to the halftime locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Eastman Dodge County and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
The Indians avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 28, Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off against Nashville Berrien and Eastman Dodge County took on Sylvester Worth County on September 29 at Eastman Dodge County High School. For more, click here.
