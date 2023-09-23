Lexington Oglethorpe defense stifles Gainesville Riverside Military

Lexington Oglethorpe’s defense throttled Gainesville Riverside Military, resulting in a 57-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Lexington Oglethorpe roared in front of Gainesville Riverside Military 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots opened a monstrous 36-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Lexington Oglethorpe stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lexington Oglethorpe and Gainesville Riverside Military squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gainesville Riverside Military Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lexington Oglethorpe faced off against Greensboro Lake Oconee and Gainesville Riverside Military took on Lilburn Providence Christian on Sept. 8 at Lilburn Providence Christian Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.