Rome drops zeroes on Canton Sequoyah

Rome sent Canton Sequoyah home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 52-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Rome drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Canton Sequoyah after the first quarter.
The Wolves’ offense breathed fire in front for a 31-0 lead over the Chiefs at the intermission.
Rome jumped to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Wolves outscored the Chiefs 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 29, Rome faced off against Woodstock and Canton Sequoyah took on Woodstock River Ridge on September 29 at Canton Sequoyah High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.