Savannah Christian’s early pace exhausts Savannah Johnson

Savannah Christian broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Savannah Johnson 14-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 7.
The first quarter gave Savannah Christian a 14-0 lead over Savannah Johnson.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Atom Smashers rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Raiders prevailed.
