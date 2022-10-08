Exhausting effort: Calhoun Sonoraville finally prevails over Carrollton Central

It took overtime, but Calhoun Sonoraville finally nipped Carrollton Central 35-34 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The start wasn’t the problem for Carrollton Central, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Calhoun Sonoraville through the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Lions would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 21-7 lead on the Phoenix.
The scoreboard showed Carrollton Central with a 21-14 lead over Calhoun Sonoraville heading into the third quarter.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Phoenix and the Lions locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Calhoun Sonoraville and Carrollton Central locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
The Phoenix hummed like a well-oiled machine through the second overtime period, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
