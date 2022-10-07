Bazinga: Early lead pushes Savannah Calvary Day over Garden City Groves

Savannah Calvary Day controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-8 victory over Garden City Groves on October 6 in Georgia football action.
Savannah Calvary Day drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Garden City Groves after the first quarter.
The Cavaliers opened an enormous 49-0 gap over the Rebels at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Rebels fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Cavaliers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on September 28, Garden City Groves faced off against Hinesville Liberty County and Savannah Calvary Day took on Savannah Christian on September 23 at Savannah Calvary Day High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
