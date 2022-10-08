Elberton Elbert County hustles by Mableton Whitefield

Elberton Elbert County had its hands full but finally brushed off Mableton Whitefield 35-24 during this Georgia football game.
Elberton Elbert County drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Mableton Whitefield after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 28-14 lead over the Wolfpack at the intermission.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Mableton Whitefield climbed back to within 28-21.
There was no room for doubt as the Blue Devils added to their advantage with a 7-3 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on September 23, Mableton Whitefield faced off against Tiger Rabun County and Elberton Elbert County took on Atlanta Mt Vernon on September 29 at Elberton Elbert County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
