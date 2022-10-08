Absolutely nothing: Rockmart drops a goose egg on Tallapoosa Haralson County

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Rockmart’s 56-0 blanking of Tallapoosa Haralson County during this Georgia football game.
Rockmart darted in front of Tallapoosa Haralson County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Yellowjackets registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.
Rockmart steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Yellowjackets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
