Fayetteville Starrs Mill builds initial momentum to defeat LaGrange Troup County

Fayetteville Starrs Mill broke in front early and tripped LaGrange Troup County for a 20-18 win at Lagrange Troup County High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill darted in front of LaGrange Troup County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 17-3 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-3 in the fourth quarter.

The last time LaGrange Troup County and Fayetteville Starrs Mill played in a 44-17 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

