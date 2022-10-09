Perry mows down Griffin

Perry’s offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 50-7 win over Griffin for a Georgia high school football victory on October 8.
The first quarter gave Perry a 24-0 lead over Griffin.
The Panthers opened a massive 37-7 gap over the Bears at halftime.
Perry breathed fire to a 50-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 30, Griffin faced off against Griffin Spalding and Perry took on Macon Westside on September 29 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
