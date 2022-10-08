Leesburg Lee County staggers Kathleen Veterans with resounding performance

Kathleen Veterans had no answers as Leesburg Lee County compiled a 43-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Leesburg Lee County opened with an 8-0 advantage over Kathleen Veterans through the first quarter.
The Trojans’ offense stormed in front for a 22-0 lead over the Warhawks at the intermission.
Leesburg Lee County and Kathleen Veterans each scored in the third quarter.
The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Warhawks 14-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on September 28, Kathleen Veterans faced off against Thomasville Thomas County and Leesburg Lee County took on Warner Robins Houston County on September 29 at Leesburg Lee County High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.