Bainbridge denies Waycross Ware County’s challenge

Bainbridge pushed past Waycross Ware County for a 35-21 win for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Bainbridge moved in front of Waycross Ware County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Gators’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Waycross Ware County got within 21-14.

The Bearcats held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Bainbridge squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bainbridge faced off against Thomasville and Waycross Ware County took on Savannah Benedictine Military on Sept. 8 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

