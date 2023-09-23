Cordele Crisp County grinds out close victory over Warner Robins Northside

Cordele Crisp County finally found a way to top Warner Robins Northside 20-16 at Cordele Crisp County High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Warner Robins Northside started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Cordele Crisp County at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 13-12 lead over the Cougars heading into the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Cougars fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Eagles.

Last season, Warner Robins Northside and Cordele Crisp County faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.