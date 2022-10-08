Rochelle Wilcox County earns stressful win over McRae Telfair County

Yes, Rochelle Wilcox County looked relaxed while edging McRae Telfair County, but no autographs please after its 41-35 victory in Georgia high school football action on October 7.
The first quarter gave Rochelle Wilcox County a 20-14 lead over McRae Telfair County.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Rochelle Wilcox County moved to a 41-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
In recent action on September 23, Rochelle Wilcox County faced off against Dawson Terrell County and McRae Telfair County took on Hawkinsville on September 29 at McRae Telfair County High School. For a full recap, click here.
