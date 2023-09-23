Gainesville East Forsyth shuts out Loganville Walnut Grove

A suffocating defense helped Gainesville East Forsyth handle Loganville Walnut Grove 21-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Broncos registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Gainesville East Forsyth and Loganville Walnut Grove were both scoreless.

The Broncos got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Loganville Walnut Grove and Gainesville East Forsyth played in a 7-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Loganville Walnut Grove faced off against Gainesville North Hall.

