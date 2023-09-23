Athens dominates Atlanta Mt. Vernon

Athens rolled past Atlanta Mt. Vernon for a comfortable 49-16 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Athens Academy on Sept. 22.

Athens opened with a 21-7 advantage over Atlanta Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-13 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Athens breathed fire to a 49-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens and Atlanta Mt Vernon squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Atlanta Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Athens faced off against Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian.

