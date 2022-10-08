Alamo Wheeler County pockets slim win over Hawkinsville

Alamo Wheeler County found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Hawkinsville 13-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Alamo Wheeler County a 7-0 lead over Hawkinsville.
The Bulldogs fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Red Devils’ expense.
Hawkinsville battled back to make it 13-7 in the third quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
