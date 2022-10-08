Tough tussle: Danielsville Madison County breaks free from Gainesville North Hall

Mighty close, mighty fine, Danielsville Madison County wore a victory shine after clipping Gainesville North Hall 33-24 on October 7 in Georgia football.
Danielsville Madison County jumped in front of Gainesville North Hall 7-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 21-10 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
Gainesville North Hall showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-17 count in the third quarter.
The Trojans rallied with a 7-6 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Red Raiders prevailed.
In recent action on September 29, Gainesville North Hall faced off against Bogart North Oconee and Danielsville Madison County took on Gainesville Chestatee on September 29 at Danielsville Madison County High School. For a full recap, click here.
