No mercy: Camilla Mitchell County shuts down Donalsonville Seminole County in defensive masterpiece

Camilla Mitchell County’s defense kept Donalsonville Seminole County under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 15-0 decision at Donalsonville Seminole County High on October 7 in Georgia football action.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.
Camilla Mitchell County jumped in front of Donalsonville Seminole County 8-0 to begin the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Indians 7-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Donalsonville Seminole County faced off against Pearson Atkinson County and Camilla Mitchell County took on Dawson Terrell County on September 28 at Dawson Terrell County High School. For more, click here.
