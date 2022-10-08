Wrightsville Johnson County prevails over Alma Bacon County

Wrightsville Johnson County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Alma Bacon County in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Wrightsville Johnson County stormed in front of Alma Bacon County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-6 edge.
