Tiger Rabun County jets to fast start, flies over Alpharetta St. Francis

Tiger Rabun County grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 17-14 win against Alpharetta St. Francis at Alpharetta St. Francis High on October 7 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Tiger Rabun County a 10-0 lead over Alpharetta St. Francis.
The Knights came from behind to grab the advantage 14-10 at halftime over the Wildcats.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
It took a 7-0 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
