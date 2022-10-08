Acworth Allatoona takes down Woodstock

Acworth Allatoona ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Woodstock 41-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Acworth Allatoona darted in front of Woodstock 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Buccaneers registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.
Acworth Allatoona breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Acworth Allatoona faced off against Rome and Woodstock took on Rome on September 29 at Woodstock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
