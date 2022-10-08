Lincolnton Lincoln County gives Washington-Wilkes the business

Lincolnton Lincoln County swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Washington-Wilkes 41-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 7.
The first quarter gave Lincolnton Lincoln County a 14-7 lead over Washington-Wilkes.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Red Devils and the Tigers were both scoreless.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.
The Red Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-0 advantage in the frame.
Recently on September 23, Lincolnton Lincoln County squared off with Augusta ARC in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.