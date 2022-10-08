Columbus Northside finds its way to knock off Hamilton Harris County

Columbus Northside dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 21-7 victory over Hamilton Harris County for a Georgia high school football victory on October 7.
Hamilton Harris County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Northside as the first quarter ended.
Columbus Northside broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead over Hamilton Harris County.
Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.
