Alpharetta denies Marietta Pope’s challenge

Alpharetta grabbed a 34-23 victory at the expense of Marietta Pope for a Georgia high school football victory at Alpharetta High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Alpharetta a 7-0 lead over Marietta Pope.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-23 edge.

Last season, Alpharetta and Marietta Pope faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marietta Pope High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marietta Pope faced off against Marietta Walton.

