Hinesville Liberty County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Savannah Johnson 42-14 Friday at Hinesville Liberty County High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Hinesville Liberty County darted in front of Savannah Johnson 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Atom Smashers at halftime.

Savannah Johnson showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-8 count in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hinesville Liberty County faced off against Blackshear Pierce County and Savannah Johnson took on Nahunta Brantley County on Sept. 8 at Nahunta Brantley County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.