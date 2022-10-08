Winder-Barrow casts spell on Flowery Branch

Winder-Barrow edged Flowery Branch 20-17 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on October 7 in Georgia football action.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Bulldoggs opened a slim 7-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.
Flowery Branch came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Winder-Barrow 10-7.
The fourth quarter was decisive for the Bulldoggs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 20-17 scoring margin.
In recent action on September 29, Winder-Barrow faced off against Jefferson and Flowery Branch took on Athens Clarke Central on September 29 at Flowery Branch High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
