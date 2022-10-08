Milton Cambridge defeats Roswell Centennial in lopsided affair

Milton Cambridge turned in a thorough domination of Roswell Centennial 37-10 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 7.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Milton Cambridge and Roswell Centennial were both scoreless.
The Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 14-10 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Milton Cambridge thundered to a 30-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bears put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 7-0 in the last stanza.
