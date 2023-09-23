Chatsworth North Murray earns solid win over Tallapoosa Haralson County

Chatsworth North Murray grabbed a 28-16 victory at the expense of Tallapoosa Haralson County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Chatsworth North Murray darted in front of Tallapoosa Haralson County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Rebels had a 16-14 edge on the Mountaineers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Chatsworth North Murray broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-16 lead over Tallapoosa Haralson County.

The Mountaineers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Chatsworth North Murray and Tallapoosa Haralson County faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Chatsworth North Murray High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tallapoosa Haralson County faced off against Forsyth Mary Persons and Chatsworth North Murray took on Tunnel Hill Northwest on Sept. 8 at Tunnel Hill Northwest High School.

