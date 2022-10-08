Vice-grip defense fuels Fitzgerald’s win over Sylvester Worth County

Fitzgerald played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 42-0 verdict over Sylvester Worth County during this Georgia football game.
Fitzgerald drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Sylvester Worth County after the first quarter.
The Hurricanes registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.
Fitzgerald jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
