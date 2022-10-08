Brunswick Glynn survives close clash with Guyton South Effingham

A sigh of relief filled the air in Brunswick Glynn’s locker room after a trying 13-9 test with Guyton South Effingham in Georgia high school football action on October 7.
Brunswick Glynn opened with a 7-0 advantage over Guyton South Effingham through the first quarter.
The Mustangs didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 13-9 at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 23, Guyton South Effingham faced off against Springfield Effingham County and Brunswick Glynn took on Springfield Effingham County on September 28 at Brunswick Glynn Academy. For more, click here.
