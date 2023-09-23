Bogart North Oconee shuts out Gainesville Chestatee

A suffocating defense helped Bogart North Oconee handle Gainesville Chestatee 56-0 on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Bogart North Oconee a 28-0 lead over Gainesville Chestatee.

The Titans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 49-0 lead over the War Eagles at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville Chestatee faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Gainesville Chestatee squared off with Gainesville East Hall in a football game.

