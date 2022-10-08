Marietta Kell’s speedy start jolts Johns Creek Northview

Marietta Kell stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 47-7 victory over Johns Creek Northview on October 7 in Georgia football action.
Marietta Kell drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Johns Creek Northview after the first quarter.
The Longhorns’ offense breathed fire in front for a 40-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Longhorns and the Titans each scored in the final quarter.
